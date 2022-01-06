MIAMI (WSVN) - They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Well, I’m not sure who they are, but I’m pretty sure silver is a girl’s best friend, too.

Silver jewelry is all the rage in Hollywood, right now.

As much as we like gold, Deco doesn’t discriminate when it comes to beautiful bling.

Ring-a-ling, hear them sing, these silver bells are seriously turning heads.

At Golden Bar at Dadeland Mall you can stock up on the latest jewelry trend that has celebs like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, dressing the city sidewalks in fab style.

Leslie Ames: “Golden bar is a local boutique that started almost 15 years ago in Coconut Grove, and it started as a small boutique, and we’ve expanded to Merrick Park, Dadeland, and also to New York.”

Jewelry is the one thing that defines you. You can take a black dress and you can make it different styles with the jewelry.

Say bye-bye to gold, ’cause silver is making it’s comeback.

Leslie Ames: “After many, many years of seeing gold, especially gold-plated, and it’s good to see that silver is the new trend. In silver we’re going to be seeing a lot of chunky necklaces in chain links. We also have bracelets in an edgy style that are more like spikes. We also have earrings that are more like chain links too, and of course we have hoops.”

Silver jewelry can set your whole look into place.

Leslie Ames: “I always say less is more, if you wear something that is really bold, but if you wear jeans and a T-shirt and with a chain link, a silver chain link, that’s it, you’re ready to go!”

There’s no wrong way to go when it comes to this bling.

Leslie Ames: “There’s a lot of tones of silver. Like fifty shades of grey, there’s fifty shades of silver! You can see a matte or very shiny or even dark like a charcoal color.”

Charo Thomas: “I love these silver earrings. They’re not overpowering, and they’re classic hoops. It goes with everything. I can wear whatever I want, and it’s in right now!”

