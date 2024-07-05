Now it seems like Hollywood saved some of its potentially biggest hits of the year for release this month. That’s right July is bringing moviegoers a Blockbuster lineup you won’t want to miss. Unless you don’t like movies and in that case, you do you boo.

From action-packed adventures to storm chasing thrillers, it’s all going down this month, take a look!

Despicable Me 4

Steve Coogan (as Silas Ramsbottom, voice): “You will be the first to test our super serum, designed to transform you into cutting-edge agents. Or, you might just explode.”

Pierre Coffin (as Minion, voice): “Eh? Uh?”

The Minions power up in “Despicable Me 4.” Hide the bananas when the latest installment of the animated franchise flies into theaters on Friday.

Fly Me to the Moon

Woody Harrelson (as Moe Berkus): “NASA needs a marketing specialist, and you are the very best.”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “Excuse me. What are you doing here?”

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones): “I tracked you down because I felt we had a connection.”

Channing Tatum (as Cole Davis): “What?”

Scarlett Johansson (as Kelly Jones): “I’m joking. I work here now.”

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in a rom-com set against the backdrop of the moon landing. The out-of-this-world love story “Fly Me to the Moon” blasts off July 12.

Twisters

Kiernan Shipka (as Addy): “Holy!”

Glen Powell (as Tyler Owens): “You ever seen anything like this?”

Kiernan Shipka (as Addy): “Not like this.”

Glen Powell (as Tyler Owens): “Hold on, hold on, hold on!”

A new generation of storm chasers take on tornadoes in “Twisters.” The film follows the 1996 hit “Twister” and blows into theaters July 19.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “I don’t know anything about saving worlds, but you do.”

Hugh Jackman (as Wolverine): “Trust me, kid, I’m no hero.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are together again in “Deadpool & Wolverine.” Here’s what you need to know: It’s a Marvel movie, earned an R rating for “strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references,” and arrives in theaters July 26.

