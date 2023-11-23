If November is all about the Thanksgiving food and giving gratitude, December is all about the Christmas music.

Pretty soon you won’t be able to escape it.

Have no fear, Deco’s monthly concert forecast is here. It calls for variety with only a 20% chance of a jolly jingle.

Get ready to rock and to dance.

Bleachers, The Black Keys, and Jelly Roll are just some of the big names hitting the stage at this year’s Riptide Music Festival.

It’s all going down on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Dec. 2 and 3.

Two-day and single day ticket options are available. Just don’t forget to grab some sunscreen.

What’s better than one Bruno Mars concert? Two bruno mars concerts, of course.

The R&B superstar is playing back-to-back shows at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Dec. 7 and 8.

Just one catch though, no phones or smart watches allowed.

Let’s party like it’s 1998.

Miss Lauryn Hill is hitting the road to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and you know she’s just gotta come to Miami.

She’s not coming alone though. Her hip-hop trio, the Fugees, will be here too.

Catch them all at the Kasaya Center on Dec. 10.

Flo Rida and Soflo? It’s just a match made in heaven.

Flo is just one of the many artists playing at this year’s Y-100 Jingle Ball. Ludacris and Marshmallo will be there too.

It’s all going down at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Dec. 16.

Deck the halls with Leann Rimes.

The country superstar is bringing her “Joy” holiday tour to the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

She’ll be performing both classic Christmas tunes and some of her original songs. Leann’s beating Kris Kringle to Miami by a couple of days.

This one’s happening on Dec. 21.

