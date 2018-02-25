Fried Green Tomatoes/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients:

4 large green tomatoes

1 cup white cormeal

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 cup vegetable oil

1/3 cup mayo

1 tbsp. sriracha sauce

Method of Preparation:

Wash, dry and slice the tomatoes into ¼ inch thick. Dry the tomatoes thoroughly on a paper towel.

Combine in a shallow dish, the buttermilk and egg.

In a second shallow dish, combine the cornmeal, panko bread crumbs, 1 teaspoon salt, pepper and cayenne pepper.

Dip the sliced tomatoes into the buttermilk mixture, then into the panko mixture, then place the tomatoes on a paper towel-lined baking tray.

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan, then slowly place the breaded tomatoes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on both sides, then remove the tomatoes and place them on a wire rack or paper towel-lined tray to drain.

Plate the tomatoes on a dish and top with already mixed mayo and sriracha sauce, then garnish with parsley.

