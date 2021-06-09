(WSVN) - It’s never too soon to start thinking about the weekend. A South Florida chef putting a super sweet spin on a brunch favorite. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Guillermo Pernot
The Restaurant: Cuba Libre, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: French Toast a la Cubana
Ingredients for the bread:
4 thick slices of brioche bread
8 whole eggs
2 cups of milk
½ cup heavy cream
2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
Ingredients for the syrup:
1 cup water
1 lb panela sugar
1 qt Pure maple syrup
Dissolve panela into water by simmering and reducing the liquid by half.
Add maple syrup, simmer for one minute, then set aside.
Other ingredients:
6 tbsp unsalted butter
12 pieces of ripe plantains (cooked)
2 cups of slightly sweetened whipped cream
8 fl. oz panela-maple syrup
4 tbs confectioner’s sugar
Method of Preparation for the French toast:
- In a bowl combine the eggs, milk, cinnamon and nutmeg and wisk well to combine set aside.
- Place bread in a deep dish and pour half of the liquid mixture and rest in the refrigerator for one hour.
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Remove soaked bread from refrigerator and pour the reminder of the milk mixture over them.
- In a large sauté pan heat three tablespoons of butter.
- When the butter starts to foam place two of the soaked bread slices in the pan and cook one side until golden-brown; flip toast and brown on the second side.
- Move the bread to a sheet pan and repeat the process with the other two slices of the bread.
- Place the sheet pan in the oven for 5-7 minutes; making sure that they don’t get too dark.
To Plate:
- Plate toast on a plate top with two tablespoons of whipped cream and garnish with the warm plantains and three tablespoons of the syrup, dust with confectioner’s sugar.
*Cubra Libre will begin serving brunch this summer.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
800 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
954-314-6500
www.cubalibrerestaurant.com
