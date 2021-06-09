(WSVN) - It’s never too soon to start thinking about the weekend. A South Florida chef putting a super sweet spin on a brunch favorite. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Guillermo Pernot

The Restaurant: Cuba Libre, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: French Toast a la Cubana

Ingredients for the bread:

4 thick slices of brioche bread

8 whole eggs

2 cups of milk

½ cup heavy cream

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Ingredients for the syrup:

1 cup water

1 lb panela sugar

1 qt Pure maple syrup

Dissolve panela into water by simmering and reducing the liquid by half.

Add maple syrup, simmer for one minute, then set aside.

Other ingredients:

6 tbsp unsalted butter

12 pieces of ripe plantains (cooked)

2 cups of slightly sweetened whipped cream

8 fl. oz panela-maple syrup

4 tbs confectioner’s sugar

Method of Preparation for the French toast:

In a bowl combine the eggs, milk, cinnamon and nutmeg and wisk well to combine set aside.

Place bread in a deep dish and pour half of the liquid mixture and rest in the refrigerator for one hour.

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Remove soaked bread from refrigerator and pour the reminder of the milk mixture over them.

In a large sauté pan heat three tablespoons of butter.

When the butter starts to foam place two of the soaked bread slices in the pan and cook one side until golden-brown; flip toast and brown on the second side.

Move the bread to a sheet pan and repeat the process with the other two slices of the bread.

Place the sheet pan in the oven for 5-7 minutes; making sure that they don’t get too dark.

To Plate:

Plate toast on a plate top with two tablespoons of whipped cream and garnish with the warm plantains and three tablespoons of the syrup, dust with confectioner’s sugar.

*Cubra Libre will begin serving brunch this summer.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

800 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-314-6500

www.cubalibrerestaurant.com

