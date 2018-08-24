French Montana and Adam Levine drop ‘Famous’ remix to raise money for Ugandan hospital

(CNN) — French Montana and Adam Levine have just released a new single — and it’s for a good cause.

The artists teamed up for a remix of Montana’s hit song “Famous” off his 2017 album “Jungle Rules.”

Montana is donating his royalties from the single to the Suubi Center, an underfunded maternity and children’s health clinic in Uganda.

“Me coming from Morocco in North Africa, I feel like it should be a soft spot for anyone that has a mother or a child. I think that’s got to be one of the worst things, not having the right healthcare. When I went to Uganda I felt obligated to [help].”

Montana told CNN on Thursday they’ve raised a total of $500,000 for the Suubi Center thus far.

“I feel like every woman and child deserves the right healthcare. It shouldn’t be a privilege it should be a right,” Montana said

The Grammy-nominated rapper was inspired to help raise funds for the Suubi Center after a trip to Uganda in 2017. That’s when he launched his #Unforgettable Healthcare Campaign, in partnership with Global Citizen’s #2BSTRONG Campaign and Mama Hope, a US-based non-proft organization.

Seen first on CNN, Montana also premiered a music video for the singer, which features the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a children’s dance group from Uganda. The dancers were also featured in Montana’s music video for “Unforgettable” last year.

“They are like my sons, my daughters, They’ve got a big spot in my heart … and I just feel proud of them. They killed it, they danced, they did the choreography,” Montana said.

The Moroccan-born rapper, who grew up in the South Bronx, also recently became a US citizen. He said immigration will be a major theme on his album, which is set to drop in six weeks.

“Becoming a US citizen has been a long process for me. Since I first came to the US I had a student visa that had expired and it’s always been a back and forth thing, ” he said. “But honestly, it’s a privilege because it really showed me this is the land where dreams come true.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.