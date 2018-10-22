“Frasier” actor Grammer on North Carolina TV for referendum

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer is seeking to give a boost to a crime victims’ amendment on North Carolina ballots by appearing in a television commercial.

The pro–amendment group “Marsy’s Law for North Carolina” announced an ad Monday featuring Grammer is now airing on TV stations. Voters will decide on the referendum, which, if approved, would expand crime victims’ language already in the state constitution.

The Emmy–winning Grammer says his father was shot and killed, and he found out about his killer’s release through a tabloid. He also says his sister was raped and murdered. He says the amendment gives crime victims “the equal rights they deserve.”

Grammer is appearing on Georgia airwaves for a similar amendment there.

Kentucky, Florida, Oklahoma and Nevada also have crime victims’ amendment referendums this fall.

