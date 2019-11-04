Frank Ocean releases surprise single ‘In My Room’

(CNN) — It’s only been two weeks, and R&B singer Frank Ocean has already released another surprise single. Are we in heaven?

Ocean released “In My Room” on Saturday through Apple Music. The song is currently unavailable on any other streaming platform.

The new track comes on the heels of Ocean’s recent single “DHL,” which was released on October 19 after premiering at the end of “Blonded,” his Beats 1 radio show.

Ocean hosted a Halloween edition of his PrEP+ clubnight in New York on Thursday, where fans got a special treat when “In My Room” was played during the event.

“DHL” was released with art depicting a man sitting on a chair with one arm raised and his head in a bag, a unique pose that matched one of 13 silhouettes beneath the image. Fans had theorized the silhouettes represent new songs.

It’s unclear if that’s true. However, “In My Room” was also paired with cover art matching one of 17 silhouettes.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.