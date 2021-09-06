There’s a lot cooking this week on TV, from gourmet dishes to giant LEGO creations — but don’t eat those. Listen up, couch potatoes. Here’s a look at what’s coming up on the Fox TV lineup this week, right here on 7.

Monday night, two hours of “Hell’s Kitchen” started with the Young Guns put to the social media test. They try to create visual masterpieces to impress Chef Ramsay’s Instagram followers.

Tuesday, the sky’s the limit for the “LEGO Masters” teams as they build medieval castles, complete with an action-packed story.

Then, it’s a return to “Fantasy Island,” where one visitor hopes her stay helps her decide between her parents’ pick for marriage and a longtime boyfriend. Oh, the drama.

Wednesday, it’s the “MasterChef: Legends” semi-finals. Four chefs are left to cook three dishes back-to-back, and the prize for each round is a spot in the finale.

Thursday, it’s even more “MasterChef: Legends,” followed by encores of the comedy “Call Me Kat.”

