Usually, Deco Drive is enough to satisfy your TV cravings, but for those of you who need more, we’ve got a whole week of TV. From cooking to competition to quiz shows, we’re checking out what’s worth watching right here on Fox.

Monday, it’s an encore of the “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” first dinner service with special guests Mike Tyson and Kurt Busch.

Then, revisit the first time we met the funny friends of Fox’s new animated series “HouseBroken,” followed by the Season 2 premiere of “Duncanville.”

Tuesday, build along with the action-movie challenge of “LEGO Masters.”

Then, test those trivia skills with “Mental Samurai.”

Wednesday, see how this season’s “MasterChef: Legends” contestants did in auditions, starting with round one, featuring Emeril Lagasse and round two with Curtis Stone.

Thursday starts with the musical guessing game of “Beat Shazam,” then a replay of audition round three of “MasterChef: Legends” with Paula Deen.

The action of “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” rounds out the week.

