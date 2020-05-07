Fox’s ‘Celebrity Watch Party’ reveals stars’ reactions to TV shows

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrity is watching on television? Well, it doesn’t matter, because now there’s a Fox show about it.

Meghan Trainor: “Oh, my God, that is so gross.”

“Celebrity Watch Party” made its big debut Thursday night.

Raven-Symoné: “Noooo! It’s never been that color before. What is that?”

The new hourlong show features famous faces reacting to what they’re watching on TV.

The concept is based on a British reality series.

Celebs like Raven-Symoné also dish on their favorite shows of the week and big news events.

Raven-Symoné: “I get to sit in one of my favorite rooms in my life, with best friends of mine, and we get to watch television shows while being filmed, and you guys get to watch it with us. I mean, how cool is that?”

Cool, but how did they produce it during a pandemic?

Raven-Symoné: “The entire production team comes into a place without me there, sets it all up, leaves, goes to a filming truck down the street, and then invites us into the place, they film, and there’s no one there but the people on camera. That’s never happened to me before.”

Rob Lowe: “You say that like it’s a bad thing.”

Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck and Curtis Stone are just a few of the celebrities letting us into their living rooms.

So far on the viewing list: “The Masked Singer.”

Celebrities will also react to ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance.”

The best part? You can join the viewing party with your thoughts by hashtagging the show on social media.

