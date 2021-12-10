The first winner has been crowned on Fox’s alter ego.

And it’s not the people who did the insane computer graphics.

After an emotional performance, Dipper Scott, aka Jake Thompsen, won the entire thing.

Yay!

He told Deco he had a blast on the show.

Jake Thompsen: “I think the reveal was my favorite part of being there, and then also, I’m not just saying this cause Will is here, but meeting Will is huge for me.”

Will.I.AM: “Dipper Scott, which was like, OK this is for real now. That’s the reason why Dipper was my favorite.”

Jake won a $100,000 cash prize and will be mentored by the judges of the show.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.