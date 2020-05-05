Fox stars reveal shows they’re binge-watching during pandemic

Netflix, Hulu, Apple Plus, Disney plus, ESPN plus, plus a lot of others. There’s no shortage of streaming options, and it’s a good thing, ’cause that’s all anyone is doing these days. Now the stars tell us what they’re watching.

Joe Exotic may have roared his way to icon status during the COVID crisis, but “Tiger King” is hardly the only bingeable thing streaming.

Like many of us at home, several Fox stars are binge-watching more these days.

Tim Allen (as Mike Baxter): “Welcome home!”

“Last Man Standing’s” Tim Allen has a few shows on his viewing list.

Tim Allen: “I’ve been watching a thing called “Devs,” D-E-V-S, and then “Westworld,” which I have been involved for a while, and then I’ve become a fan, because I love the characters, of “Schitt’s Creek,” and I’ve all of a sudden discovered it, and I like every single person in it.”

“Prodigal Son” co-stars Lou Diamond Phillips and Halston Sage are bingeing dramas.

Lou Diamond Phillips: “Bingeing “Ozark,” finished all three seasons like that (snaps). You know, thank goodness “Killing Eve” is back, thank goodness. “Better Call Saul,” there’s a bunch.”

Halston’s showing some love for Fox family.

Halston Sage: “I finally finished “9-1-1 Lone Star,” and also “Killing Eve” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”

“Empire’s” Vivica A. Fox is playing along with TV trivia.

Vivica A. Fox: “I have been binge-watching the Game Show Network –“Family Feud,” I love trivia games, “Cash Cab,” all that stuff, and then I watched the ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” the Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls journey. Wow, was that awesome!”

And “The Masked Singer” contestant Bret Michaels likes getting in lighter viewing with a long-running comedy.

Bret Michaels: “I’m a fan of ‘Modern Family.’ I’ve watched it from the pilot. I mean, the very pilot, all through ’til their finale. It’s one of the shows, for me that I like the humor and it makes me smile. It has a lot of emotions to it, but it puts a smile on my face like ‘The Masked Singer.”

