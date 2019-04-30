Fox: ‘No plans’ at this time for Jussie Smollett’s character to return to ‘Empire’

(WSVN) - There are no plans for actor Jussie Smollett’s character to return for Season 6 of “Empire,” according to a statement released by Fox Entertainment.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox released a statement Tuesday which reads: “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season 6, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire.'”

It is unclear if Smollett will be present in future seasons.

Fox just announced that “Empire” was just renewed for a sixth season.

