Fox lineup includes ‘9-1-1’ S4 premiere, new episodes of ‘Prodigal Son,’ ‘Call Me Kat’

Monday, “9-1-1” Season 4 kicks off with big action when the Hollywood reservoir dam breaks. The series will also show the first responders adjusting to the pandemic.

That’s followed by the season two premiere of “9-1-1: Lone Star” with the 126 crew responding to a military tank on the loose.

New cast member Gina Torres makes her introduction. So does guest star Lisa Edelstein.

Tuesday, “The Resident” resumes with a reunion when guest star Conrad Ricamora joins as Dr. Bell’s estranged former stepson.

Then, on “Prodigal Son,” Malcolm seeks advice from Martin again for a new case, and the team urges JT to speak up about discrimination.

Wednesday, it’s the Group A finals on “The Masked Dancer” with “9-1-1: Lone Star’s” Rob Lowe on the panel, and another episode of the game show reboot “Name That Tune.”

Thursday starts with the culinary competition “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19, then continues with back-to-back comedies, with a new episode of Mayim Bialik’s “Call Me Kat,” and a surprise on “Last Man Standing” with Jen coming back to visit.

Friday, Fox Sports takes over with “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

And Sunday, catch a special preview of Fox’s new animated series “The Great North.”

