Fox in a Box offers immersive Halloween fun with apocalyptic escape rooms​

2020 has felt like one gigantic lockdown, but I’ll tell ya, based on my recent jailhouse visit, getting locked up isn’t all that bad.

At least not at one immersive escape room experience in downtown Miami, where getting hand-cuffed and blind-folded is just the start.

Sounds like a great Saturday night and something perfect for Halloween.

Escape rooms have taken on a whole new meaning in 2020.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Since we’ve already been trapped at home for months!

But Fox in a Box in Downtown Miami has really raised the bar…

Actor: “Hands out! Hands out! Hands out!”

With the new, um, immersive mind-game, Final Confinement!

Linda Himeur: “You are an inmate, and you have to work together as a team to escape together.”

Heads up, you’ll be handcuffed and blindfolded in this one! And once he shuts the authentically historic 1899 penitentiary doors…

Actor: “This is the end of the line for all of you!”

It’s up to you and your quarantine group to find the only way out!

Or, just leave it up to them. Just make sure to take care of business before you get locked up.

Alex Miranda: “Sergio, would you mind?”

Sergio: “Really?”

And never let your guard down.

Alex Miranda: “Ahhh! Ahhh! Hahahahaha! What just happened!?”

Linda Himeur: “Each room has their own character, so we implement the characters through the game.”

We were all required to wear gloves, but the safety precautions don’t end there.

Linda Himeur: “We take the temperature of everyone walking in here. Masks are required at all times. After each game we sanitize.”

And Final Confinement isn’t the only game with 2020 vibes. Enter: Nuclear Bunker!

Linda Himeur: “You are a secret agent, and you have to locate a nuclear bomb and prevent it from exploding and save the world.”

Sounds about right.

Linda Himeur: “Our bunker door is a real bunker door from Hungary, 1938.”

Jorge Matas, guest: “This one we took the longest to get out of. There’s so many details, so many tiny little secrets and stuff. Whoever put that room together has to be related to Einstein somehow.”

It’s like we need an escape now more than ever.

Linda Himeur: “For one hour you disappear from your day, your week, your month, year, and you are only in the room you’re playing.”

Oh, and in case you were wondering…

Alex Miranda: “We did it! I did it! It was such hard work! Wow, I feel so proud!”

But for some reason, they weren’t as enthused by my contribution…

Fox in a Box is also launching a virtual escape room you can do from home for Halloween!

