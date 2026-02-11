LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Get ready to relax and unwind, because a new “Mummy” movie is coming.

Nearly 30 years after they first struck box office gold in Stephen Sommers’ 1999 adventure, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reuniting for a fourth installment of the enduring franchise.

The new film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind “Scream 5” and “Scream 6” collectively known as Radio Silence. It is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

