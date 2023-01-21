(WSVN) - The upcoming comedy “80 for Brady” stars four legendary actresses: Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

When it came time to make a video for the official song from the film, there was only one thing to do: round up a fabulous female foursome from the music world and let them wail.

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper and Belinda Carlisle lent their talents to the song “Gonna Be You.”.

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper and Belinda Carlisle: “So I always know it’s gonna be you who comes to my rescue anytime that I’m drowning. Yeah, into the cold deep water you’re gonna dive in.”

Parton, Estefan, Lauper and Carlisle got together to record the tune.

Tom might have been one and done in the playoffs this year, but he definitely scored big points with this group.

