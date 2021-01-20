Four Cheese Gnocchi/ Piola, Hallandale Beach

(WSVN) - If you’re usually asking for “more cheese, please,” we have a recipe for you. A traditional Italian dish with plenty of flavor for cheese lovers. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rodrigo Maciel

The Restaurant: Piola, Hallandale Beach

The Dish: Four Cheese Gnocchi

Ingredients:

50 gr potatoes (boiled, peeled, mashed and cooled)

25 gr flour

1 egg yolk

Pinch of salt

300 gr heavy cream

60 gr mozzarella

30 gr brie cheese

30 gr gorgonzola

60 gr parmesan

Method of Preparation:

Place mashed potatoes in a dough mixer and mix for 1 minute.

If you don’t have a mixer, you can use your hands or a food processor.

Just make sure you have the right attachments. Nonnas (grandmother in Italian) always used their hands.

Add flour, egg and salt.

Mix for another minute and remove dough to a floured board.

Keep kneading until all flour has been absorbed.

Shape dough into loaf, then cut into strips the width of a finger.

Roll those strips in tube like shape.

Cut each tube into 1-inch cubes.

Prepping:

Fill a pot half full with water and add a pinch of salt and bring it to a boil.

Drop the gnocchi into the boiling water.

As the gnocchi rise to the surface, remove from water and dump into the iced bath prepared ahead of time (50% ice & 50% water).

Drain gnocchi and coat with oil.

Place gnocchi into container until ready to use.

Four cheese sauce:

In a saucepan, add heavy cream and stir while warming.

Cut brie and gorgonzola into finger size chunks and add to the cream.

Add parmesan and whisk continually until cheese melts and the sauce becomes creamy.

Mix well until completely blended.

Use immediately or refrigerate until use.

To Plate:

Warm gnocchi in salted, boiling water for about one minute.

Then, add to warm sauce and mix. Garnish with parsley.

Piola

1703 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

www.piolausa.com

954-457-9394

