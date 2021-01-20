Four Cheese Gnocchi/ Piola, Hallandale Beach

(WSVN) - If you’re usually asking for “more cheese, please,” we have a recipe for you. A traditional Italian dish with plenty of flavor for cheese lovers. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Rodrigo Maciel
The Restaurant: Piola, Hallandale Beach
The Dish: Four Cheese Gnocchi
Ingredients:
50 gr potatoes (boiled, peeled, mashed and cooled)
25 gr flour
1 egg yolk
Pinch of salt
300 gr heavy cream
60 gr mozzarella
30 gr brie cheese
30 gr gorgonzola
60 gr parmesan
Method of Preparation:
- Place mashed potatoes in a dough mixer and mix for 1 minute.
- If you don’t have a mixer, you can use your hands or a food processor.
- Just make sure you have the right attachments. Nonnas (grandmother in Italian) always used their hands.
- Add flour, egg and salt.
- Mix for another minute and remove dough to a floured board.
- Keep kneading until all flour has been absorbed.
- Shape dough into loaf, then cut into strips the width of a finger.
- Roll those strips in tube like shape.
- Cut each tube into 1-inch cubes.
Prepping:
- Fill a pot half full with water and add a pinch of salt and bring it to a boil.
- Drop the gnocchi into the boiling water.
- As the gnocchi rise to the surface, remove from water and dump into the iced bath prepared ahead of time (50% ice & 50% water).
- Drain gnocchi and coat with oil.
- Place gnocchi into container until ready to use.
Four cheese sauce:
- In a saucepan, add heavy cream and stir while warming.
- Cut brie and gorgonzola into finger size chunks and add to the cream.
- Add parmesan and whisk continually until cheese melts and the sauce becomes creamy.
- Mix well until completely blended.
- Use immediately or refrigerate until use.
To Plate:
- Warm gnocchi in salted, boiling water for about one minute.
- Then, add to warm sauce and mix. Garnish with parsley.
Piola
1703 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
www.piolausa.com
954-457-9394
