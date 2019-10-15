‘Fortnite’ black hole mystery ends with massive new update

(WSVN) - Millions of players around the world were greeted by Fortnite’s newest chapter after spending more than a day staring at a black hole.

Drop into a New World 🌎 Fortnite Chapter 2 is available now. Share your #FirstDrop! pic.twitter.com/azURjtP8Cs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2019

The official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted the launch trailer to “Chapter 2” on Tuesday morning.

In just over an hour, the tweet had been liked more than 61,000 times and viewed nearly 1 million times.

The new update features a new map and added features like the ability to swim, drive a boat and carry injured teammates.

