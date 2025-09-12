FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida museum held a ribbon-cutting event for a new exhibit that children will love.

The grand opening of the “PAW Patrol: Adventure Play” exhibit was held at the Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

The traveling exhibit is based on the popular preschool TV show that airs on Nickelodeon. The show gives children and adults a chance to save the day in a fun way.

The exhibit features a playable dog house, a slide and more activities inspired by the show.

“This exhibit teaches positive character traits. This is really about critical thinking, about caring, about cooperation, and about building confidence,” said Joe Cox, President and CEO of the Museum of Discovery & Science.

The exhibit is presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and sponsored by Florida Prepaid College Savings Plan and Chewy Vet Care.

