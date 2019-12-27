Fort Lauderdale, Wynwood spots invite you to ring in 2020 SoFlo style

New Year’s Eve is all about fireworks, food and alcohol. Mainly alcohol. You know what it’s not about? Traffic, and since traffic takes no vacation days here in South Florida, we found a couple spots to park yourself at all night for New Year’s.

Don’t get stuck in bumper-to-bumper purgatory on New Year’s Eve, especially when you can easily enjoy your entire night at one spot.

Steven Menter, chef, El Vez: “When I go out on New Year’s, you don’t want to go to a bunch of different places, so it makes sense to come to the W Fort Lauderdale. It’ll be a little New Year’s party, all here.”

“Here” is the El Vez restaurant, which has a front-row seat to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Steven Menter: “It’s very close to the beach, very close to the views of the fireworks, and you can drink and eat while doing so.”

You can sip on a little bit of bubbly, and signature cocktails will be flowing, like the lavender-honey jalapeño margarita.

Jack Schmoll, customer: “It was really refreshing, really, really good. Yeah, I definitely see myself having more than one.”

And they’ve got a full menu for dinner, including the New Year’s Eve special, surf and turf tacos.

Jonathan Mends, customer: “It was awesome. This was our first time coming here; this is definitely not our last time. We enjoyed it a lot.”

Dinner, drinks and a view of Bayside. You can get it all in Wynwood by making the harrowing journey from Three, the restaurant, to No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar.

Vinda Montalvo, No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar: “Safety is of an essence, isn’t it, for New Year’s, right? So we have the restaurant downstairs. You can have a five-course meal, and then, once you’re done, you can come up here and be at the Rooftop, watch fireworks, have signature drinks.”

Feast downstairs on oysters, steak tartar and Nantucket bay scallops — and upstairs, drinks like the French martini and the Perfect Pair, which is like a lychee martini, will be flowing.

Vinda Montalvo: “They’re very symbolic to Miami, which is sweet and sour.”

Courtney Brooks, customer: “I thought it was deliciously sweet and refreshing.”

Pus, there will be a themed party.

Vinda Montalvo: “1920s Paris meets Miami 2020, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun. I would say it’s sort of like the Great Gatsby.”

FOR MORE INFO:

El Vez

W Fort Lauderdale

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-8336

https://elvezftlauderdale.com/#happenings

No. 3 Social Rooftop Bar & Lounge

50 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-395-5811

https://www.no3social.com/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-2020-la-folie-douce-a-beautiful-night-of-mayhem-tickets-84266881511

