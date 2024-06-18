FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is set to become the latest city to be immortalized in the iconic Monopoly board game.

The city will be featured in the upcoming Monopoly: Fort Lauderdale Edition, scheduled for release in December 2024.

Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, and licensed by Hasbro, will replace the classic Atlantic City squares with beloved Fort Lauderdale landmarks, businesses, and nonprofits. This special edition aims to capture the essence of Fort Lauderdale, featuring customized Community Chest and Chance cards, along with Monopoly money that pays tribute to the vibrant local culture.

Mayor Dean Trantalis expressed his excitement about the project in a news release.

“Generations of people have enjoyed playing the traditional Monopoly game and it is a real honor for Fort Lauderdale to be featured in such an iconic game.,” he said. “A Fort Lauderdale edition of Monopoly is another way to share with the rest of the world the great news about what a wonderful place Fort Lauderdale is to call home.”

To ensure the game accurately represents the city, Top Trumps USA asks the community to participate in the selection process. Residents can submit their suggestions for local landmarks and businesses to be featured on the board. Local businesses and nonprofits also have the opportunity to secure a place on this historic edition.

Submissions and inquiries can be sent to fortlauderdale@toptrumps.com, encouraging public engagement in the creation of this unique version of Monopoly. This collaborative approach aims to encapsulate the true spirit of Fort Lauderdale, showcasing its most cherished and iconic elements.

The Monopoly: Fort Lauderdale Edition will be available for purchase both in stores and online through retail partners such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and select local retailers. Just in time for the holiday season, residents and visitors can look forward to celebrating Fort Lauderdale in a whole new way.

