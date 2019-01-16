Fort Lauderdale mansion goes up for auction with no starting price

There are plenty of homes for sale in South Florida, but one property offers unbelievable luxury for less. It’s an auction where, in theory, the buyer could pay a dollar.

This over 8,000-square-foot mansion in Fort Lauderdale sits right on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Leigh Searl, Decaro Auctions International: “This house is an amazing property. It’s about 8,800 square feet — seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It’s right in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. It’s walking distance from Las Olas, from all the shops and the dining.”

With views like this, you’d think the price would start in the tens of millions of dollars.

But there’s no list price. This house is ready for auction.

Leigh Searl: “So the auction is on Saturday, Jan. 19th. It’s live, absolute no reserve auction, so wherever it starts, it starts, and wherever it ends, it ends.”

That means the highest bidder gets the house, even if the price is way, way below market value.

Leigh Searl: “The most recent list price on the property was just about $13 million. No other time can you actually name your price that you want to pay on that day.”

Of course, there will be no shortage of people who’d like to come home to this.

Leigh Searl: “When you first walk into the front door, you see the amazing views of the intercoastal. Master suite is up on the second floor, and there’s rooms throughout the house. It’s just an amazing layout.”

If you’re not content with just looking at the water, and want to be on the water, you can also bid on this.

Leigh Searl: “Last Call — it’s a 124-foot Westport, and it’s been refit in 2018. It’s gorgeous.”

So if you’re in the market for a mansion, or a mega-yacht, your ship may have come in.

Leigh Searl: “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. These properties do not come up very often, and it’s just a great way to buy real estate.”

