Being a lawyer, we understand, is a daily challenge on the brain. You have to use all your skills up there to get the job done.

One local legal eagle did just that, but instead of a courtroom, he showed his stuff on “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

Chad Van Horn: “Don’t consume yourself with unnecessary stress from debt. If you’re dealing with any debt-related issues, Van Horn Law Group has you covered.”

We know what you’re thinking, “what’s bankruptcy attorney Chad Van Horn doing on Deco?

What if we told you this was the reason.

Chad made the cut.

He’s one of 456 players on the Netflix reality show, “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

We sat down with number 286 in his Fort Lauderdale office and found out how this entire experience happened.

Chad Van Horn: “I sent in a one-minute video. I’m like ‘There’s no way they’re gonna pick me. I’m a bankruptcy attorney in Fort Lauderdale. Who wants to see me on the show,” and I got a phone call.”

Getting accepted to the show, that was the easy part.

Chad Van Horn: “They said that I could be gone for weeks. No internet, no cellphone, no TV and I need to speak to my employer, which I needed to speak to the people in my office and my family.”

Chad shouldn’t have worried. Everyone he cared about was totally behind him.

Chad Van Horn: “I got really nervous towards the end and almost backed out, but luckily, my wife, my work family, my mom, it was like, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, make sure that you go.”

So he went and tried to win the $4.5 million prize.

The weeks Chad spent on the London set weren’t exactly what you’d call a tourist’s dream.

Chad Van Horn: “They told us to expect that we weren’t gonna have the best food or sleeping arrangements and we should get used to that, and wean ourselves off caffeine.”

Things got off to a bang, pardon the pun, with the first competition; Red Light, Green Light.

Nope. Nobody gets shot during the game, but that doesn’t mean it was easy-peasy.

Chad Van Horn: “Red Light, Green Light actually started off really rough for me because one of my friends that lined up next to me, he was one of the first to go out and basically it was too cold in there for him. His knees locked up and he fell.”

Chad has nothing but respect for his fellow players.

Chad Van Horn: “I saw incredible people, anywhere from 18 years old to 70 years old, finish this and really, not only was it physically, but mentally taxing.”

Coming home with the big money would be amazing, but whatever the result, Chad already feels like a winner.

Chad Van Horn: “This was some of the biggest surprises in the game for me, is the relationships that I built. These are lifelong relationships.”

Episodes six through nine of “Squid Games: The Challenge” are set to drop on Wednesday on Netflix.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.