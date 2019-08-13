Fort Lauderdale invites foodies to reach Restaurant Months venues by Water Taxi

A two-month celebration of the Fort Lauderdale food scene is up and running. Dozens of eateries are offering great deals on great dishes — and here’s the thing: getting there is half the fun. Get ready to set sail for your dining destination.

ETARU Las Olas is one of the many locations showing off their best stuff during Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months.

Luca Spiga, ETARU Las Olas: “It’s a kind of nice promotion, first of all, and a very big deal regarding foods.”

You know what else is a big deal? Checking out the wonders of the 954 on the way to the restaurant, courtesy of a trip on the water taxi.

Luca Spiga: “You go to a restaurant by boat. It’s not a very usual thing to do.”

Think of the journey as a visual hors d’oeuvre. There’s so much to take in on your ride that you’re bound to work up an appetite.

Bill Walker, President, Water Taxi: “With 165 miles of waterways, you really do get to see an incredible amount of yachts, houses and a view along the waterway.”

You might work up a mean thirst sailing the New River or the Intracoastal Waterway, but no need to stress, because they’ve got you covered.

Bill Walker: “It’s such a unique experience. Most of our boats all sell beer and wine.”

Once you’re on dry land and seated at your table, the $45 prix fixe deal kicks in.

Luca Spiga: “A few of the best dishes of ETARU and with a very good value menu, so you have the four courses, including dessert.”

Your meal begins in a massively delicious way, with something creamy and something from the sea. Call it a one-two punch for your palate.

Luca Spiga: “You have amazing starters, with a burrata cheese and some sashimi platter.”

Moving on, pork dumplings with truffle dressing are next up.

We know you’ll be ready for what follows.

Luca Spiga: “And then we have skirt steak, which is our signature dish right now.”

Like any successful production, the finale of your meal is something you won’t forget.

Luca Spiga: “And then the dessert platter, which is a wow effect to finish the deal.”

Filled with fruit, sherbet and pastry, it’s a guaranteed winner — just like taking the water taxi during Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months.

Sierra Raspberry, ETARU: “Fort Lauderdale has to be seen by the water to really appreciate this city, and with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months, you can’t beat the deals ETARU’s offering tonight.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Greater Fort Lauderdale Restaurant Months

ETARU Las Olas

500 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-477-8068

www.etarurestaurant.us/las-olas

Water Taxi

954-467-6677

https://watertaxi.com

