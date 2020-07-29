Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival’s drive-in cinema shows sing-a-long versions of classic films

Because of the pandemic, drive-in movies are coming back. Now, you can enjoy those summer nights with a blast from the past. Deco checked out a karaoke drive-in where “Grease” is the word!

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John lit up the screen in the 1978 film “Grease.”

The film’s soundtrack is still one of the best selling albums of all time, with hits like “You’re The One That I Want” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Now, you can relive those drive-in days and release your inner Sandy at the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival’s drive-in cinema.

Drive-in attendee: “She nearly drown, splashing around!!”

Skip Margerum, Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival: “At the moment, we can’t bring people in our theaters. COVID with the danger going on, we don’t wanna bring people out. We don’t want take away the entertainment value that we have here, and people that you see are loving it.

“Grease” is all about the music.

At this drive-in, singing along is part of the fun.

Skip Margerum: “We chose it a couple of weeks ago because it’s a fun sing-a-long movie. This is indeed a sing-a-long version, which has the words on the bottom of the screen in case you don’t know all the words. ‘Grease Lightning’ is another hit. John Travolta is fantastic.”

You go, Danny.

Drive-in attendee: “I’m here with my high school sweetheart. We’re here reliving the old glory days of ‘Grease.'”

Drive-in attendee No. 2: “The hairstyles, the makeup, the music.”

For adults, it’s a blast from the past. For kids, it’s a whole new experience.

Drive-in attendee No. 3: “I think it’s really cool because I’ve always wanted to go a drive-in.”

With a classic film, great music and plenty of popcorn, summer nights just got a lot more fun.

Skip Margerum: “I remember back when I was a kid. My father would take us in the old station wagon to a drive-in. We put the back down, lay and just watch the movies. It’s just classic nostalgia, and some of the families now are bringing their kids for the first time to drive-ins because you don’t find that in South Florida anymore.”

The music isn’t stopping.

This Friday, drive in and check out “Hairspray” starring John Travolta.

