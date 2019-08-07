Fort Lauderdale barber provides haircuts for the homeless, less fortunate

Guys go to the barbershop to look good and feel good. A haircut, a shave and you’re ready to take on the world. A Fort Lauderdale barber is going the extra mile. He’s leaving his shop and hitting the streets to make sure that everyone is well-groomed.

At Noblemen’s Cut & Shave in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, guys know they’re going to come out looking smooth.

Greg Young, owner: “It’s all about the experience. We like to stand out different from most shops.”

A sliding glass garage door that opens when weather permits and original artwork on the walls give the place a unique vibe.

It’s what happens outside Noblemen’s that really makes a difference.

Greg Young: “The BackPack Barber Foundation came upon me going out providing haircuts for the homeless and less fortunate.”

The foundation began with owner Greg Young.

Greg Young: “I started it from self-funding. It cost me quite a bit up front. I would hit the streets after work a few nights a week.”

It didn’t take long for the idea to grow.

Greg Young: “I then discovered that I could turn this and reach more people by creating an organization and a foundation.”

Allowing the foundation to do more than originally planned.

Greg Young: “And now we’re able to provide haircuts with hygiene bags stuffed with toiletries and hygiene products.”

Socks, deodorant, soap, a towel — even some fruit.

The bag is loaded with essentials.

That’s where Noblemen’s customers also lend a hand.

Greg Young: “Clients come and drop off excessive soap and shampoos, stuff that they may have picked up at the hotels.”

The BackPack Barber Foundation is strictly personal.

Greg Young: “Because I was once addicted, strung-out and homeless, and there was many nights I didn’t have what I needed.”

Folks who get what they need are truly grateful to Greg.

Spencer Jones, received haircut: “He do a great job. He do everything for the people, and I love him. God bless him.”

