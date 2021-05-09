Fort Lauderdale Air and Sea Show takes flight year after being grounded by pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Air and Sea Show takes off!

The show returned this weekend on the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach after it was grounded by the pandemic last year.

Beachgoers watched as planes performed flying demonstrations right above the water.

The show featured U.S. Navy Blue Angels, six World War II-era planes and even the Geico skytypers.

Some who were there found it to be a particularly special experience.

“It’s been very entertaining. I love coming down here by the ocean,” said spectator Steven Schuster.

“We come out every year. This is fantastic,” said spectator Richard.

The air and sea show takes to the sky again Sunday.

