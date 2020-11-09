Forrest Pilates in Miami offers oasis of fitness and trampoline fun

Remember playing on a trampoline as a kid? Those were the days, but we can still do it now, as adults, and get a workout from it.

Sometimes it’s the little things in life, like bouncing up and down, that are just so much fun, but when you can pair fun with fitness, you’re either a liar, or you’ve got a winning combination. One Pilates studio has become a little oasis of both.

House of Pain said it best…

House of Pain (rapping): “Get out your seat and jump around! Jump around!”

But at Forrest Pilates in the historic Spring Garden neighborhood near downtown Miami. jumping around isn’t just fun…

Stacey Stokes, customer: “It’s funny, ’cause I keep wanting to go, ‘Let’s do more. Let’s do more.'”

It’ll also help you reach your fitness goals.

Maria Forrest, Forrest Pilates: “It helps with coordination. It helps with balance. You’re going to burn a lot of fat. It helps with your matabolism. You’re going to sweat, and you’re going to have fun.”

With new, outdoor rebounding classes.

Stacey Stokes: “It’s incredibly fun. I love the music, and I find that I’m energized throughout the day after it.”

The classes hat are just as much dance party as they are full-body workout.

Alex Miranda: “Rebounding is much more effective at burning fat than even running, and you’re having so much fun, you don’t even know you’re working out!”

Maria Forrest opened the studio at the back of her lush spring garden backyard in 2004.

Maria Forrest: “Because of COVID, we decided, ‘Why don’t we just do our classes outside?’ We do distancing, so people feel safe. We also have hand sanitizer.”

Now, the 45-minute classes, which cost between $20 and $30…

Maria Forrest: “We do the exercises on the rebounder. and then we do core work. and then we do some stretching at the end.”

Maria Forrest: “Stretch the back, stick your tush out, and wag your tail.”

Alex Miranda: “Wag the what?”

Maria Forrest: “Alex, la colita!”

The workouts have taken on a zen-like vibe, nestled in the trees.

Stacey Stokes: “It’s energizing and peaceful at the same time.”

Rebounding is low-impact cardio, so it’s great for all ages. Besides, what better way to burn off the quarantine 15?

Edwing Vertus, customer: “We’re all kids at heart, you know? Jumping on your mom’s couch or the bed, and here we’ve got a trampoline, so no one here to tell us no.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Forrest Pilates

A Miami Pilates Studio

936 NW 9th Ct.

Miami, FL 33136

305-606-2448

To sign up for a class, click here.

