It’s such a big week in Miami. The Miami Formula One Grand Prix is going down this weekend. For those of us non-race car drivers, one luxury brand is bringing the racetrack to you and for free.

Formula One goes down this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Benjamin Beaufils: “This is the first ever Formula One Grand Prix hosted here in Miami.”

But if you didn’t have bank to spend on those tickets, how does free sound?

Alex Miranda: “Let’s see this watch.”

Benjamin Beaufils: “So this is the new Red Bull Racing Formula One that was just launched recently.”

Well, the watches aren’t free, but the experience is…

Benjamin Beaufils: “We’ll suit you up, put a helmet.”

… at Jungle Plaza in Miami’s Design District.

Benjamin Beaufils: “Then you got six laps, more or less, depending on how fast you’re gonna be. If you are very fast, you can go maybe up to seven or eight laps.”

Where luxury Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer, not…

Alex Miranda: “Heuer?”

Benjamin Beaufils: “Tag Heuer.”

Heuer teamed up with the Oracle Red Bull racing team…

Alex Miranda: “Does this make me a better driver if I’m wearing something like this while I’m racing?”

Benjamin Beaufils: “I mean, I think you should give me a try afterwards to go on the go-kart and see how you do.”

… For a pop-up go-kart track.

Benjamin Beaufils: “Both Max and Checo really started their careers as a driver through go-karts. Max studied when he was 7 years old, Checo studied when he was 6 years old.”

Well, we’re older than that, so…

Alex Miranda: “Are you a good racer yourself?”

Benjamin Beaufils: “I mean, I think we should go on the track and give it a try.”

Put the pedal to the metal, Thursday through Sunday, except for Saturday.

Hours are 1 to 7, so plenty of time to leave your friends or enemies…

Alex Miranda: “When the competition is this easy, I mean, winning doesn’t feel that great.”

… In the dust.

Alex Miranda: “Ugh, I knew all my days on I-95 would help for this.”

Or, in the case of an upset, vice versa.

Alex Miranda: “Now, I thought I was going to take him, but not everything turns out the way that you think it’s going to, OK? You just have to accept it.”

Now, I don’t wanna be a sore loser.

Alex Miranda: “But I think I just lost my ego on that race track.”

Benjamin Beaufils: “Yeah, but, you know, we have more than 50 years of experience, so maybe that’s the reason.”

Oh, right, and I have to give the watch back.

Again, it’s free. All you have to do is reserve your spot online. To reserve your spot, click here.

