Former wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’ dies at 75

(WSVN) - Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, has died at the age of 75.

According to WWE, Johnson passed away Wednesday.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away. https://t.co/9uxrICJKxb — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

Johnson’s career began in the 60s and he joined the WWE in the 1983. He later retired in 1991.

Johnson’s son followed in his footsteps and took on the nickname “The Rock.” Johnson was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

