Former SNL star Bobby Moynihan voices pot-dealing manatee in new animated series

Life is chill for a manatee named Loafy. “Loafy” is a new adult animated series from Bobby Moynihan airing now on Comedy Central’s digital platforms. The former “Saturday Night Live” star supplies the voice of the sea cow. He told Deco all about the project — in his own voice, of course.

Bobby Moynihan (as Loafy, voice of): “It’s hard being a single dad and the number one weed dealer in New York City.”

You heard it right: Loafy’s got the hook-up. The pot-smoking, weed-dealing Manhattan manatee is the creation of Bobby Moynihan.

Bobby Moynihan: “He lives at the Center Park Zoo, which is a smaller, kind of dirtier zoo that’s next to the Central Park Zoo that no one really cares about, and we see his adventures with all his friends and family.”

Loafy’s family consists of his young son, Beef.

Bobby says he’s got a lot in common with his manatee alter ego.

Bobby Moynihan: “In the sense of, I am a father with a child and a job, sure. I move about as much as a manatee, and at the same pace.”

The idea for the series came from humble beginnings.

Bobby Moynihan: “I think I just drew a picture of a manatee and wrote ‘Loafy’ over it one day and thought it was funny, and then, of course, he just somehow became a weed dealer.”

Bobby Moynihan (as Loafy, voice of): “What can I get for you, sir?”

Scrooge: “You know, the usual: my body weight in weed.”

The show has a very loose feel to it, because the voice actors have a lot of room to riff.

Bobby Moynihan: “There was some stuff that wasn’t even in the episode or wasn’t even thought of and came out through the improvising.”

The chance to head up an animated series, which is a lot more “Sausage Party” than “Toy Story,” had the comedian totally jazzed.

Bobby Moynihan: “I love animation and wanted to start doing more of it, so this was kind of my first toe dip into it.”

While Bobby tests the water, he wants to share a heartfelt message with his manatee brothers and sisters.

Now, a message to the manatees from Bobby Moynihan.

Bobby Moynihan: “I’m trying to help you, I’m here for you, I’m on your side, I love you. You are the kings of the sea.”

