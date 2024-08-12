Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker is diving into the business world with an innovative new venture that promises to be a game-changer in the entertainment industry.

Baker recently announced the launch of JumpShot, which he describes as “the basketball version of Top Golf,” set to open its first location in 2025.

Baker teased the new venture on Instagram, sharing a rendered concept video that offers a glimpse of what patrons can expect from the venue.

“Can’t wait for you guys to check out one of my business ventures @jumpshot.live opening in 2025!! The basketball version of Top Golf!! 1st location announcement coming soon!” Baker wrote.

JumpShot aims to merge the excitement of basketball with the social and entertainment aspects that have made Top Golf a household name.

According to the company’s website, the idea was born from two friends, Akhil and Jimmy, who were basketball enthusiasts frustrated by the lack of a similar entertainment venue for their favorite sport. While swinging and missing golf balls at a popular golf entertainment venue, they questioned why there wasn’t a groundbreaking space for basketball. Thus, JumpShot was created.

“JumpShot is where so many worlds collide … Living fully, right in your zone. Basketball fuels everything here, pushing the energy ever higher. But it’s more than just a game—it’s where you hit your stride,” the website explains.

The venue promises to offer an experience that’s “epic, unique, and stirs the soul,” whether you’re enjoying a drink on the sidelines or playing as if it’s a championship game.

Baker, known for his strong presence on the field during his time with the Dolphins, is now channeling his passion and energy into this new venture. More details, including the location of the first JumpShot venue, are expected to be released soon.

