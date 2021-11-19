MIAMI (WSVN) - Dwyane Wade returned to the house he built to watch the Miami Heat play, and also to get fans to know more about him.

The three-time NBA champ’s South Florida stop at the FTX Arena on Thursday was for a couple of special reasons. In part, it was to cheer on his former team against the Washington Wizards.

But Wade is also in town to promote his new book, called “Dwyane.”

Before the Heat-Wizards game, Wade held a book signing for fans.

He also got a new Miami mashup jersey and sat next to Heat owner Mickey Arison.

Wade had plenty of time to catch up with friends and teammates like Udonis Haslem as well.

For Wade, his new book is special for those who always believed in him.

There will also be a pop-up exhibition Friday and Saturday at The Shop Miami in Wynwood highlighting his life.

The Heat prevailed over the Wizards Thursday night with a 112-97 victory.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.