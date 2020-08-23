Former ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful.”

The couple married last year.

