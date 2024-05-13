(WSVN) - Former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley is marking a new chapter in his life with his debut solo album.

The record is a follow-up to his 2021 passion project, “Sunshine State of Mind.”

We caught up with the country music star to talk about his new songs, going solo and more.

Brian Kelley is keeping things simple on his new solo album, “Tennessee Truth.”

Brian Kelley: “It reflects hard work, working towards something, enjoying the present moment with my wife, like dirt road date night. Riding around. Just enjoying life with no phones and just being really, really present.”

The former Florida Georgia Line member says, working on this new chapter in his life as a solo artist has been a blast.”

Brian Kelly: “I’m forever grateful for what we were able to achieve and had a blast doing it. But at the same time, in this season of life, you know, I think it’s really special to kind of be the captain of my own ship, and I, I really am enjoying everything about it. You know, it’s definitely a grind. And, you know, in a sense, I’ve obviously kind of started over as a new artist, you know? My voice wasn’t, you know, per se the voice that was lead for 19 number ones on country radio and, and the lead singer of the group, but, that’s okay. You know, it’s, it’s really fun to challenge myself, every day to continue to see how good of a song I can be a part of writing.”

He hopes fans enjoy his new songs.

Brian Kelley: “I hope people take away, you know, that I’m, I’m no different than, than them. It’s the same character of working hard and trying to give back. It’s, It’s faith, family, God, country.”

When Brian’s not cooking up new tunes, he can be found at his new restaurant, “Papa Surf Burger Bar,” in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

Brian Kelley: “It’s just a vibe. You know, we basically created a place that, you know, we, we want to go to and that’s, kind of, an elevated dive bar. It’s nothing crazy fancy, but everything’s intentional, from the menu to the drinks, the recipes. Everything’s just a, a notch above.”

