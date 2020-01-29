Former Dolphins stars serve up delicious food at their local restaurants for the Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins won’t be taking the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for Super Bowl 54, but they’re still serving up something for their fans. Three of the Fins’ greatest stars are laying out fabulous food at their local restaurants on game day.

John Offerdahl was a defensive standout for the Miami Dolphins.

At Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill in Fort Lauderdale, he’s offering dishes to make Super Bowl Sunday even tastier.

John Offerdahl: “We do the great big chili souper bowl. We put on avocado, sour cream, cheddar cheese.”

This beauty on a bun is the sustainable salmon BLT.

Order it for a good cause.

John Offerdahl: “Every sustainable salmon BLT we sell raises one dollar for Feeding South Florida.”

Customer: “Where else would you wanna be then an ex-football player’s restaurant when you’re coming to watch the Super Bowl?”

Kim Bokamper played in two Super Bowls for the Dolphins.

He’s laying out some killer Super Bowl cuisine at his Fort Lauderdale eatery, Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Kim Bokamper: “We try to keep it exciting. We try to keep, obviously, the game going, and we try to add to it with a lot of different things going on.”

Whatever you’re into, you can find it at Kim’s place, but don’t miss their specialty.

Kim Bokamper: “Well, our signature wings are kind of what we’re known for. We’re kind of a chicken wing place.”

They make a mean cheeseburger, too.

There’s plenty of beer and shots to go around.

Customer: “Man, I can’t wait. We’ll be here first thing in the morning. We’ll be here all game long.”

Don Shula coached Offerdahl and Bokamper and led the Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season.

His restaurant, Shula Burger, in Pinecrest is scoring a touchdown with hungry fans.

Jose Perez, Shula Burger: “We are offering a Line of Scrimmage promotion, which is just like we have 11 guys on the line in a football team, we’re offering 11 burgers, 11 sides and 11 drinks.

Go for the classic Shula Burger or get coach’s favorite, The Don.

Jose Perez: “We created a burger after coach Don Shula, and it’s a hot-dog inside of a burger.”

The Line of Scrimmage package is $100 and runs from now until Super Bowl Sunday.

Vanessa Rodriguez, customer: “Oh, it’s great, especially with the game coming up, it’s really good.”

Jose Perez: “It’s definitely perfect for your tailgating party, whether it’s a dine-in option or take home.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Offerdahl’s Off-The-Grill Fort Lauderdale

401 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-727-2662

www.offerdahls.com/

Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill Fort Lauderdale

3115 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-900-5584

bokampers.com/fort-lauderdale/

Shula Burger Pinecrest

12311 S. Dixie Highway

Pinecrest, FL 33156

786-332-6347

shulaburger.com/location-pinecrest/

