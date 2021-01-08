Former Deco Drive anchor Belkys Nerey wishes Deco a happy 25th birthday

Some of you may not know this, but Deco was once co-hosted by one of the most respected newswomen in the business. Not Lynn, but she’s sure that’s what comes to mind immediately. We’re talking about Belkys Nerey. Yes, before 7News, Belkys took on the news Deco style.

Belkys Nerey: “Hey, everybody, I took care of my rash. I’m Belkys Nerey.”

Belkys Nerey: “The show where rumors and innuendo are just as important as the facts.”

Belkys Nerey: “Just don’t pee pee in my face.”

Belkys Nerey: “Me and my girls are gonna make you pay.”

Belkys Nerey: “It’s all the paparazzi that follows me.”

Belkys Nerey: “Sucking up will get you everywhere.”

Belkys Nerey: “Go ahead, you can do it. Get it out. ”

Belkys Nerey: “This is the cheese factor that the real Olympics don’t have.”

Belkys Nerey: “I’ll catch up. No, you won’t. Goodbye.”

Belkys Nerey: “Ohhh, I love my life.”

Deco Drive, you’re 25! I can’t believe it!

You’re still in my heart all the time, everyday. I miss you so much.

I miss doing the show — shh! Don’t tell anybody.

Deco, happy birthday. I want to thank Deco, the Deco team, the Deco staff, the show.

Because of Deco Drive, I made some of the best friends that I still have to this day, so I am forever grateful for having the opportunity to work on that show, and two of those friends, you guys know — Lynn and Shireen.

Happy birthday, Deco Drive. I love you, and I miss you so much!

