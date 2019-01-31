Forget the ‘Bird Box’ Challenge — try blindfold yoga at Inhale Miami

“Bird Box” was all the rage. Then came the hilariously dumb “Bird Box” Challenge. But long before anyone streamed the Netflix movie, there was a different kind of “Bird Box” Challenge: blindfold yoga. It’s something you literally cannot see to believe.

This is how you experience yoga at Inhale Miami — with a blindfold on.

Rikki Kamensky, yoga instructor, Inhale Miami: “Blindfold Yoga is a sensory deprivation experience where you can get in touch with your body, your mind and your breath without the visual distraction of everything around you.”

You know who else has experience doing lots of things blindfolded?

Sandra Bullock.

Sandra Bullock (as Malorie): “If you hear something in the woods, you tell me.”

The hit Netflix thriller “Bird Box” spawned the “Bird Box” Challenge, where people with very low IQs try random activities while blindfolded.

So back to blindfold yoga, which is something that’s actually productive.

Rikki Kamensky: “You’ll be able to post it on Instagram that you did your ‘Bird Box’ Challenge and helped yourself at the same time with your mind-body connection.”

And while not being able to see kind of makes the class more difficult than regular yoga, anyone is able to try it out.

Rikki Kamensky: “In blindfold yoga, you keep the movements more simple. You’re moving more slowly.”

The concept is all about the yoga philosophy called pratyahara, the deprivation of senses.

Rikki Kamensky: “You can focus on going inward into a journey of the higher self instead of being distracted by what people are wearing or whether you’re doing a posture right. You leave feeling calm. You are zenned out. You have that yoga glow.”

Martin Castro, yogi: “It felt like a complete reset. Yeah, I feel much better, much more comfortable, even more elasticity.”

Niki Moreno, yogi: “It was great. I love the feeling of being aware of your body instead of aware of the rest of the people.”

Sandy should’ve tried it out in the movie. It would’ve definitely helped with all that stress.

Sandra Bullock (as Malorie): “Open the door! Please open the door! Please open the door!”

Inhale Miami’s next blindfold yoga class will be in March.

FOR MORE INFO:

Inhale Miami

6310 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

786-789-0943

https://www.inhalemiami.com/

