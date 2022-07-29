It’s a one in a melon holiday! August 3rd is national watermelon day. To kick things off, we checked out two So-Flo restaurants that are shaking things up this summer, and serving unique takes on the fruit.

Head over to Bayside and check out what La Cañita is serving up for national watermelon day.

David Martinez: “We are using it in a caprese salad which is a classic Italian salad, substituting the tomato for watermelon.”

Throw in a little mint and some balsamic vinaigrette,and your caprese is ready to par-tay!

David Martinez: “People think they’re biting into a piece of tomato so it has an element of surprise which is always welcome, it certainly makes it softer- fresher for summer.”

But if you rather cool down with some drinks, you can’t go wrong with “La Flaca” cocktail!

David Martinez: “We are making it with rum, watermelon, mint, a little bit of ginger, and what it does is it softens it, freshens it up, and makes the rum a little bit lighter.”

Perfect for enjoying the live music during the summer nights

Celeste Parziale: “The flaca was great! really refreshing, kind of a spritzer, not too much alcohol, just really great for an afternoon by the beach!”

At Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Fort Lauderdale, the watermelon is getting a boozy bath!

Dominique Stromley: “Watermelon is a great choice to add to any cocktail, because it’s sweet, refreshing, and very light and easy to drink.”

So why not try it in one of the restaurant’s most refreshing drink.

Dominique Stromley: “The paleta margarita has gem and bolt Mezcal in it, quamtro, house made spicy agave, lime juice, and we shake it all up with fresh cold press watermelon juice.”

Shairy Gonzalez: “It’s very fresh, the taste is very sweet, but not too sweet, it was very easy on the lips!”

But if that’s not your style…

Dominique Stromley: “We are able to customize any cocktail you would like with watermelon in it. Someone can walk into any of our Bodega locations and we have fresh watermelon wedges or fresh cold press watermelon juice available. So they are able to ask any bartender to make a cocktail with that.”

Need a little cocktail inspo? here’s some ideas: how about a mojito, an old fashioned, or a mule and here’s the best part.

Dominique Stromley: “The thing about adding watermelon to any of our custom made cocktails is we don’t charge extra for it.”

That means you can enjoy all the drinks you want and if you really want to have fun also visit one of their speakeasies.

Dominique Stromley: “The speakeasy vibe is fun, chill, with music that is nice to enjoy with friends and a watermelon cocktail.”

For More Info:

La Cañita

Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd 2nd Floor, Miami, FL 33132

(305) 392-0811

lacanitamiami.com

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Fort Lauderdale

21 W Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 945-5545

bodegataqueria.com

