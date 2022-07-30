You know a sandwich is a good thing to have anytime of day, a snack, a meal, a dessert. Now this favorite food is getting the recognition it deserves. Mark your calendars as August is national sandwich month. Deco’s own Earl of sandwich, Alex Miranda is taking a bite out of the special month.

Just like Oprah I love bread! And even more when you load it up with whatever you want! I have exciting news for sandwich lovers for the next month a local sandwich shop has a special you will really want to bite into.

When it comes to what goes between two pieces of bread, Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort. Lauderdale thinks outside of the bread box.

Tom Azar: “What makes a really good sandwich is what someone puts into the sandwich.”

And what they put in their creations are so much better than that grade school P-B and J.

Tom Azar: “I do some classics and I do some creative sandwiches as well. I make everything from the corned beef to the sauerkraut, to the giardiniera on the Italian beef sandwich. Everything I do is made in house.”

Yep — what’s in the middle, matters!

Here’s something you can take a bite out of starting August 1st – they’re having a sandwich palooza.

Tom Azar: “In addition to our regular menu for national sandwich month, Broad Shoulders will be doing creative sandwiches on a daily basis.”

A different special a day, sign me up.

Tom Azar: “This is a way for us to be creative and a way for us to change things up for the guests.”

Sink your teeth into a crab cake BLT or, a catfish po’boy.

Tom Azar: “I am not going to do the regular type po’boy for this I am going to be putting bacon on it, and it’s going to be a cornmeal fried catfish.”

A po’boy isn’t the only staple from the bayou.

Tom Azar: “Another one we are going to do is a muffaletta, which is a classic sandwich in New Orleans, which is made with Italian meats and olive salad on our homemade sesame bread.”

Diner: “The muffaletta sandwich was excellent, delicious, very good.”

Now while the specials change daily. One addition will be around for all of national sandwich month.

Tom Azar: “We are doing a Deco Drive sandwich because sandwiches are a daily staple and so is Deco Drive.”

Thirty one days of Deco, delicious full of our favorite things.

Tom Azar: “Lynn likes pesto, Alex likes potato chips and Shireen likes pickles and onions.”

Kaveh Abrishami: “It’s just fun, I had a great time taking bites out of my sandwich.”

Sure we like to ham it up and we’re a little cheesy, so that’s in there too.

Tom Azar: “The Deco Drive sandwich is going to be a fried chicken breast, pesto crusted with white american cheese, fried bologna, potato crips herb mayo, giardiniera on a focaccia roll.”

Kaveh Abrishami: “It was cheesy it was very savory. It’s def one of my favorites.”

The first special sandwich will be a Banh Mi, you can get this Monday.

For More Info:

Broad Shoulders Sandwiches

2822 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(754) 779-7220

broadshoulderssandwiches.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.