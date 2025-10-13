VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the end of an era, as the Miami Seaquarium officially shut its doors after 70 years of operating in the Magic City, but not before visitors got a chance to say goodbye to a marine theme park that spent years mired in controversy about how it cared for its animals.

7News on Sunday spoke with guests who wanted to make sure to stop by for one last visit to the Virginia Key attraction.

“It’s bittersweet. This is a landmark for Miami, and it’s been here my whole entire childhood,” said a woman.

The marine park was packed Sunday with family and friends who came to bid a fond farewell.

“It’s the culture of Miami, man. Man, leave Miami Seaquarium alone,” said a guest.

“It’s actually really cool to see the dolphins there,” said another guest.

Hours later, Collin Simpson was the last visitor who exited the seaquarium.

“I was the last guest to set foot outside those gates. What can I say? It’s surreal,” he said.

Inside the park, Simpson, it was an emotional occasion.

“A lot of trainers were hugging and crying; some did dives with the dolphins and seals,” he said. “The shows had an extra emotional feel to it, like saying, ‘This is the last one, but we are gonna stay here with our dolphins.”

While the seaquarium became famous for the shows starring Flipper and killer whales Lolita and Hugo, animal advocates said its closure was long overdue.

For years, animal group activists raised their concern for the health and treatment of the animals, and this weekend was no exception.

Demonstators who spoke with 7News said they finally feel heard.

“PETA is celebrating that after 50 years imprisoning animals in crumbling concrete tanks, denying them veterinary care and forcing them to perform demeaning and often painful tricks, the Miami Seaquarium is finally closing down,” said PETA spokesperson Amanda Brody.

When Lolita died in 2023, the killer whale’s home went into its own decline The seaquarium battled animal rights accusations and staffing issues; it also faced scrutiny over poor park conditions.

“The life they lead, the miserable life [these animals] lead, and the public is becoming aware of it,” said a demonstrator.

So what will happen to the animals? The company that owns the seaquarium said the safety of their animals is their main concern, as they sadly say goodbye to their home.

While no announcement has been made about how they will transfer the animals out, the company does own other marine parks. The dolphins and sea lions could be relocated to those parks.

Developer Terra Group plans to take over the property and develop a marina, retail spaces, restaurants and an accredited aquarium without marine mammals.

“It’s hard, you know. It’s bad in both ways,” said a park visitor.

