On Thursday, Deco’s Shireen Sandoval previewed her new dance moves for Ultra. Now she gets to put them to good use. We talked to the DJs and fans to find out what makes Ultra so ultra exciting.

The gates are open, and the party has officially begun. The Ultra Music Festival features over 80 DJs playing on eight stages.

Thousands of fans are packing into Bayfront Park for the biggest dance party of the year.

Reveler 1: “Ultra’s amazing, man. It’s like this different type of vibe. It’s like magical, kind of.”

Reveler 2: “I’m expecting a crazy time.”

Reveler 3: “When you’re actually there, it’s such a different feeling. It’s so loud and nice.”

Headliners include The Chainsmokers and techno legend Carl Cox.

Also taking the main stage — Marshmello. He gets his name from his big “marshmallow” helmet, making him the second most well-known marshmallow man in the world.

Ultra Miami is the dance music event of the year — for fans and the artists.

Laidback Luke: “So I’ve been coming to Miami Music Week since 2001 now. I will be closing Ultra at the Worldwide Stage for the very first time ever on Saturday. I’m very excited about that.”

Sander Van Doorn: “I’ve played Ultra many, many times. I think one of the first Ultras at that location, I played at. It’s a phenomenal event, you know. It’s the pinnacle of everything that everybody goes to in Miami.”

From techno to house to dubstep, it’s all about the music.

And the outfits, ’cause some of these are just ridiculous.

Reveler 5: “I don’t want to be common. I like bananas.”

Reveler 6: “Letting go and being yourself. I feel like Ultra lets me be myself.”

