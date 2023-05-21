MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami artist gave a sweet salute to a young family member nearly a year after she was killed in a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

Trina, the rapper known as the Diamond Princess, is back home in the neighborhood where she grew up on Saturday for Trina Day.

She spoke with 7News about the joyous occasion.

“Trina Day is officially on May 14th, but we celebrate it on May 20th,” she said, “to eat, have fun. We’re going to have games, we’re going to have some stuff on stage, we’ve got some competitions. We’re going to have a good time today.”

But this is a party with a purpose.

“It’s my dedication to my little niece, who I lost this year, Welcome to Suga Land, so we just brought the city out,” she said.

Called “Baby Suga” by loved ones, Toni Chester was 17 years old when, police said, she was shot in Miami, in the area of Northwest 62nd Lane and 13th Avenue, on July 20, 2022.

Investigators said two men were also shot that night.

Trina Day is a way for the rapper to show some love to those who gave her and her family so much.

“I was born and raised here, right here in this exact community,” she said. “This is my mom’s store right here behind us with the mural, so I wanted to bring it back here.”

For the woman born Katrina Taylor, whose life and career that started and soared in the Magic City, this has been a weekend of connecting with fans and using her platform to shine a light on the victims of gun violence, but at the same time offer a day of safe fun for South Florida families.

“This makes me feel great, you know. I’m at a place where I can give back,” she said. “I’m going to give back and come out and help the community and see the excitement and all the joy in all the kids’ faces. That’s what matters to me.”

Trina was give the key to the City of Miami last May for the first ever Trina Day. Her niece was killed two months later.

