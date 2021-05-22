Foodies hail star-studded South Beach WFF as return to normal amid pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2021 South Beach Food and Wine Festival has given local residents and visitors a chance to try some of the best tasting cuisine in the country.

7News cameras captured a large crowd of foodies at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village on Saturday.

The star-studded, five-day festival celebrated its 20th anniversary by showcasing some of the world’s most renowned wine, spirits, chefs and culinary personalities.

Guests said, though this year’s event was a little different because of the pandemic, they felt safe.

“Well, I’m fully vaccinated, so that’s why me and my girlfriends came. It seemed safe,” said guest Tanika Pack. “They’re following good protocol here.”

“We feel like it’s somewhat normal. I mean, everyone is having a good time,” said one guest.

“We’re happy to be here. This is great,” said another guest.

The festival ends on Sunday. For more information, click here.

