Foo Fighters, Robin Thicke and Sia release new music

COVID can’t kill the music.

Yes, the pandemic crushed live concerts, but artists are still coming up with the stuff that’s music to your ears. Here’s a taste of their tunes.

Here’s Foo for thought.

The Foo Fighters are dropping a new album next Friday.

“Medicine at Midnight” is the group’s tenth studio album.

Get a taste of the new tunes by checking out the single “Waiting On A War.”

He’s in the Thicke of things.

It took seven years, but Robin Thicke finally has new music.

His latest album “On Earth, and In Heaven” is out Feb. 12.

Until there’s a video for his first song “Beautiful,” we’ll have to settle for this lyric video.

Sia’s latest album is the soundtrack to her upcoming motion picture musical “Music.”

Sia also wrote and directed the movie.

It stars Maddie Zeigler, Kate Hudson, and Hector Elizondo.

The movie and soundtrack are both out Feb. 12.

