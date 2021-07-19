There’s a foodie milestone happening this year. Miami Spice is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

From the beginning of August to the end of September, restaurants slash prices so much they’re practically giving the food away.

And while dozens of restaurants participate, one restaurant is the granddaddy of them all.

Get ready. Get set. Get eating!

Miami Spice has been dishing up great meal deals in town for 20 years.

Bill Talbert, President and CEO, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau: “Miami Spice is a three-course meal: an appetizer, entree and dessert. Twenty-eight dollars for lunch and brunch, and $42 for dinner.”

Every year, your choice of eating awesome food for a great price gets better and better.

Bill Talbert: “It started with maybe 50 restaurants, and this year it’s going to be almost 130.”

Sure, that’s a lot of places, but Fontana at the Biltmore in Coral Gables is a Spice original.

Carlos Aguilera, Biltmore head chef: “We’ve been doing Miami Spice here for 20 years. We’ve been doing it since day one of Miami Spice. I think it’s a great way to feature ourselves here at the Biltmore, and it’s a great way to give back to the community.”

For the 20th anniversary, the Italian restaurant is doing things differently.

Carlos Aguilera, Biltmore head chef: “This year we are changing it up a little bit. We are focusing on the Romana region, the coastal region of Italy. The entire menu is focused off of that region.”

From cheese to beef to seafood, there’s something for everyone.

Carlos Aguilera, Biltmore head chef: “Our mussels dish we are doing is Prince Edward mussels. We are doing it with a sautéed garlic and a little bit of a beer broth with some crushed red peppers.”

And pasta is on point!

Carlos Aguilera, Biltmore head chef: “We are also offering different types of pasta. This year we are doing an extruded pasta. It’s kind of like a puttanesca in a sense. We have roasted vegetables; we are doing a Pomodoro sauce.”

Erin Lease Hall, customer: “I love the fact that the Fontana at the Biltmore has been doing this for 20 years. It’s such a historical beautiful property, and to be able to partake in this, and they have been doing it for that long, just tells you how wonderful their food program is.”

Two decades is a big deal! Here’s to many more years of serving up Spice.

Carlos Aguilera, Biltmore head chef: “We feel honored to be part of the Miami Spice program.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Spice

miamiandbeaches.com/offers/temptations/miami-spice-months

Fontana Italian Restaurant

Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33134

www.biltmorehotel.com/dining/fontana

