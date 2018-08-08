Fontainebleau serves up the freshest large crabs around

If you’re a big seafood fan, you’re going to love this next story. The biggest and freshest delicacies from the deep are swimming around at the Fontainebleau in their very own pools. And when we say big — we mean it.

OK, no restaurant’s gonna offer ‘Attack of the Crab Monsters’ sized seafood, but you won’t be running away from the shellfish served up at the Fontainebleau’s signature restaurants these days.

Ryan Wilson, executive chef: “We have some amazing, true Alaskan king crabs that we source through Norway along with our langoustines.”

And just what are langoustines?

Ryan Wilson: “You can relate them to a baby lobster, if you will. Or a monster shrimp.”

You’re not gonna find them at your local seafood joint.

Ryan Wilson: “Nobody is carrying live langoustines that I’m aware of, especially here in South Florida.”

The same goes for the colossal crabs.

These monsters of the deep are tucked away in a hidden part of the Fontainebleau called Waterworld.

Ryan Wilson: “This is a system, basically, that allows us to source product from around the world and hold it in livestock form for our guests here at the resort.”

Chris Van Vliet (to crab): “Hey buddy, hey.”

Diners can choose their main course down here.

Ryan Wilson: “We basically escort them down from their dining tables, and give them the opportunity to select their particular item they would like to enjoy.”

These magnificent monsters might catch your eye.

They average six pounds each.

If you want to eat every tasty bit of it, that’ll run you $600.

At StripSteak by Michael Mina, you can get just the crabs legs appetizer for $26.

William Crandall, StripSteak chef: “We take the biggest legs and the thickest part of those legs, and we clean them. We serve them on ice with lemon and cocktail sauce and drawn butter.”

The big deal here is the langoustine Normande. The dish is served alongside poached golden potatoes.

William Crandall: “The dish consists of lightly glazed langoustine tails, sauce Normande, butter, little bit of lemon zest and fresh summer truffle from France.”

The chef has put a new twist on this classic French dish and everyone seems to dig it.

Nathalia, customer: “This is amazing. It’s a great dish. It’s amazing, I love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(800) 548-8886

https://fontainebleau.com/

