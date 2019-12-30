Fontainebleau Miami Beach prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown to 2020 has begun, and the hot spots to ring in the new year — and the new decade — have started preparations for the big party.

On Tuesday night, the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello will be celebrating the new year on Miami Beach.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing poolside under the stars at Fontainebleau on the beach, and Marshmello will ring in the new year at LIV later that night.

Hotel staff at Fontainebleau Miami Beach said it took months of planning and plenty of man hours to transform the resort’s iconic pool into a big stage and throw South Florida’s best New Year’s bash.

“It’s a total team effort,” Josh Herman, the resort’s vice president of marketing, said. “We have about 2,000 employees working around the clock to get ready. We’ll pop somewhere around 25,000 bottles of champagne New Year’s Eve, some really, really incredible fun at one of the best events in town.”

If you haven’t made New Year’s Eve plans yet and you want to get tickets to see the Jonas Brothers or Marshmello, click here.

